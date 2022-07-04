Israel Adesanya explains Undertaker walkout at UFC 276: “I’m an artist”

UFC middlweight titleholder Israel Adesanya has explained why he walked out like The Undertaker at UFC 276.

‘The Last Stylebender’ faced Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC 276 last Saturday night. The New Zealand native went on to defend his title via unanimous decision. While the fight itself went on to be blasted by fans, Adesanya’s walkout generated nothing but praise.

Israel Adesanya walked out like Hall of Fame WWE pro-wrestler The Undertaker for his fight with Jared Cannonier. The UFC middleweight champion walked out to the wrestler’s theme music and carried an urn. The entrance garnered praise online and in the venue, as fans liked the nod to the wrestling legend.

For his part, The Undertaker himself praised the entrance. On social media, the retired professional wrestler congratulated the UFC middleweight champion on his victory.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“The long walk many opponents know and fear … congrats @stylebender! #UFC276″

Now, the 32-year-old has explained his walkout at UFC 276. Adesanya, who’s revealed an interest in pro-wrestling before, stated that the event in Las Vegas felt like WrestleMania, the WWE’s biggest event of the year. Adesanya discussed his entrance at the post-fight UFC 276 press conference.

Furthermore, the UFC middleweight champion revealed that he had been listening to WWE theme songs all week. Eventually, he listened to The Undertaker’s, and it felt right. Thus, the decision to walk out like the famed pro-wrestler happened.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I’m an artist. It just works… As I was sitting down feeling it on Tuesday, it just made sense. I said all week: This feels like WrestleMania. Who’s undefeated at WrestleMania? The Undertaker. And I had been feeling dark all week.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

What do you think about Israel Adesanya’s comments? Did you enjoy his entrance at UFC 276? Who do you want to see the UFC middleweight champion fight next? Sound off in the comment section below!