UFC 276 Results: Israel Adesanya defeats Jared Cannonier (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 276 event is headlined by a middleweight title fight featuring Israel Adesanya taking on Jared Cannonier.

Adesanya (22-1 MMA) will be looking to earn his fifth title defense when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Stylebender’ last competed at UFC 271 back in February, where he earned a unanimous decision win over Robert Whittaker.

Meanwhile, Jared Cannonier (15-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a second round knockout victory over Derek Brunson. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ has gone 5-1 over his past six fights overall.

Round one of the UFC 276 main event begins and Jared Cannonier looks to come forward early. Israel Adesanya catches him with a low kick. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ enters the pocket but misses with a big right hand. The fighters trade low kicks. Cannonier lands another and then another. Israel with a pair of slapping low kicks. Jared swings and misses with a right hand and Izzy connects with a nice counter jab. Cannonier goes to the body with a jab but misses with a follow up right hook. The fighters trade low kicks. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 276 main event begins and Israel Adesanya is back to work with his jab and low kicks. He’s pressing forward, Cannonier lands a jab. A high kick to body kick combo from Adesanya. Jared Cannonier kicks the body and they trade low kicks. Body kick from Adesanya. Both men jab. Nice hard jab from Cannonier, but he eats a low kick. A body hook from Adesanya and then an uppercut to a high kick. A 1-2 for Adesanya now, and the another as Cannonier tried to step in behind a right hand. A hard combination to end the round by ‘Stylebender’.

Round three of the UFC 276 headliner begins and Israel Adesanya lands some low kicks early. Cannonier counters with a 1-2. A low kick from Cannonier. Adesanya with a hard jab and then a low kick of his own. Cannonier shoots and lands a right hand as Adesanya defends. A hard jab connects for Adesanya. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ answers with a big right. Adesanya jabbing, Cannonier counters with a 1-2. A body kick lands for Adesanya. Cannonier lands a right over Izzy’s left and forces the clinch. The horn sounds to end round three.

Rounds four and five of the UFC 276 main event were more of the same. Israel Adesanya utilized some strong defense to avoid any serious damage from Jared Cannonier’s attacks. ‘Stylebender’ countered well with low kicks and jabs and likely earned a unanimous decision win.

To the judges we go – drop your scorecards 👇 #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/odcglciyRz — UFC (@ufc) July 3, 2022

Official UFC 276 Result: Israel Adesanya def. Jared Cannonier by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 50-45)

Who would you like to see Adesanya fight next following his decision victory over Cannonier this evening in Las Vegas?