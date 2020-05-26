Israel Adesanya eager to punish “juiced-up monkey” Paulo Costa

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is eager for the opportunity to punish Paulo Costa for all of his trash talk.

The two undefeated knockout artists are expected to fight next, but the bout is not yet official. Whenever it winds up happening, Adesanya is excited, particularly after his undeniably slow win over Yoel Romero back in March.

“After that last fight, and dealing with what I had to deal with a statue, I’m looking to actually to go in there and have fun this time,” Adesanya told MMA Fighting.

“This is picture perfect,” Adesanya added. “That’s why I love it. The way he looks, this juiced up monkey, evil Drago looking motherf*cker. There’s a skinny boy coming in there to whoop his ass, and when he whoops his ass, the sh*t I’m going to do to him afterwards. Oh my god.

“All the sh*t he said leading up to this fight, he’s going to pay for it. He’s going to hear after the fight. Guarantee you.”

Costa has built a reputation as one of the most aggressive and powerful fighters on the UFC roster. Adesanya believes the Brazilian’s fighting style will play right into his own skills.

“He’s going to be a guy that’s going to press forward but he’s going to feel me from the get go,” Adesanya said. “He’s going to feel me like no one else in the UFC has felt me yet. I think the only guy that maybe pressed me a little bit other than Kelvin [Gastelum] was the Italian [Marvin Vettori]. They’re both juiced monkeys anyway.

“But I look forward to this test. I know he’s a way better version than that and he’s not a southpaw. He’s perfect. He’s orthodox. I’m kind of getting used to fighting southpaws these days. It’s just something I do so I’m looking forward to fighting a pure orthodox fighter that just does the sh*t I’ve seen a f*cking million times.”

Do you think Israel Adesanya will come out on top when he fights Paulo Costa?