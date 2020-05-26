Mike Tyson trains with Vitor Belfort ahead of comeback

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson is getting some work in with MMA star Vitor Belfort ahead of his widely-discussed comeback.

Belfort shared a clip of a training session with Tyson on Instagram, adding that the boxer was one of his key inspirations in the early days of his fighting career.

“The youngest boxing champion with the youngest @ufc #mma champion,” Belfort wrote. “Mike, was my motivation to becoming the KING & record hold of most K.O in @ufc history since 1993.”

Interestingly, Belfort also attended a recent AEW pro wrestling event in Jacksonville, Florida, during which Tyson made an appearance. The former UFC champ, who is now signed with ONE Championship, seemed very excited about the experience, and even suggested that he, Tyson, ONE Championship and AEW could perhaps collaborate on something.

“Let’s make it something happen!” Belfort wrote. “Awesome show just one idea!!!

Please let me know what u guys think?”

Vitor Belfort has not fought since he came up short in his final UFC bout, losing to Lyoto Machida by knockout. He is expected to face Alain Ngalani in a special rules bout in his ONE debut later this year.

Mike Tyson, on the other hand, has not fought since 2005, when he was defeated by Kevin McBride in what was expected to be the final fight of his career. Despite his prolonged absence and his age, he’s already received offers from several parties interested in promoting his comeback, such as upstart bare-knuckle promotion BKFC.