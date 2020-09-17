Israel Adesanya becomes first MMA fighter to be sponsored by Puma

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has become the first MMA fighter to be sponsored by the athletic apparel company Puma.

Adesanya is one of the biggest names in the world of MMA and is one of the best fighters on the planet right now. He recently became a cover athlete for the EA Sports UFC 4 video game and at UFC 253 next Saturday on Fight Island, Adesanya takes on rival Paulo Costa for the UFC middleweight title. It’s a good time to be Adesanya, and the good times keep continuing as he has now signed a lucrative deal with Puma.

Adesanya himself was the first to reveal to the world his new deal with Puma.

“Whoever said the sky is the limit, doesn’t know about the universe!”

“Whoever said the sky is the limit, doesn’t know about the universe!” Hyped and honored to partner up with a BEAST in the game @puma

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani revealed more details of the Adesanya deal with Puma.

Israel Adesanya has signed a multi-year deal with Puma. He will be the face of their Oceania division but will also be a part of their global marketing plans, as well. It is an apparel and shoe sponsorship. He is the first MMA fighter to ever be sponsored by Puma.

This is obviously a massive deal for Adesanya, who has skyrocketed to global fame since joining the UFC roster in 2018. It’s incredible how much he has accomplished in just over two years in the UFC as he has quickly become one of the biggest superstars in the sport. Adesanya is highly marketable and anytime a huge global company such as Puma picks up someone, you know he is doing everything right in his career. It will be interesting to see if Adesanya signing with Puma can lead other fighters to them as well.

