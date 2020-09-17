Colby Covington reveals his lone concern for UFC Vegas 11 main event with Tyron Woodley

Colby Covington doesn’t seem too worried about Tyron Woodley’s skillset ahead of their grudge match on Saturday night.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 11, Covington and Woodley will finally share the Octagon after years of trash-talking. Although many wanted this fight to happen while Woodley was the champion, at least the fight will happen. When it does, Covington is a sizeable favorite as opposed to the underdog he would’ve been.

Ahead of the fight, many pundits are expecting Colby Covington to walk through Tyron Woodley. Yesterday, however, he said he can’t underestimate Woodley as he knows this is still a dangerous fight. The former champ also said he plans on letting his hands go.

Now, “Chaos” is changing his tune as he believes there is only one thing he needs to worry about in the fight.

“I wouldn’t say it like that, I would say I got better things to do. I was planning speeches, hanging out with the President, and attend his rally,” Covington said at the UFC Vegas 11 press conference. “I’m doing bigger things these days. I’m not really worried about anything Tyron does. The only thing that I’m going to be worried about is if he tried to rap in that Octagon.”

Colby Covington is entering this fight coming off the fifth-round TKO loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 for the welterweight title. Before that, he had a decision win over Robbie Lawler after taking more than a year off after beating Rafael dos Anjos by decision to win the interim title.

Tyron Woodley, meanwhile, is on a two-fight losing streak. He was dominated by Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman to lose his belt. “The Chosen One” was a dominant champion at one point. He had wins over Darren Till, Stephen Thompson, and Demian Maia among others.

