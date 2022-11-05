Michael Bisping responds after being labelled a “goofy f**ker” by Nate Diaz

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has responded after being dubbed a “goofy f**ker” by Nate Diaz.

Diaz took aim at Bisping shortly after ‘The Count’ suggested that the Stockton native would lose to Jake Paul in a potential boxing match.

Bisping had shared the following remarks on his ‘Believe You Me’ podcast:

“I don’t hate Nate Diaz. I’ve got nothing against Nate Diaz, I’m a fan of the excitement and the attitude, he’s real. But I don’t think Nate Diaz would beat Jake in a boxing fight, if I’m honest, he’s just too small. At 170, he went 5-5 in the UFC, he was predominantly a lightweight. Size matters. He’s not a boxer, he probably doesn’t have the power that Jake Paul does.”

Continuing Bisping added:

“Getting thrown out of the arena – I get it, it’s great for creating hype. I’m not hating, but the man is pushing 40, bro. It’s probably just hype for the fight and if that’s the case then of course I’ll let it go, I acted like a d***head when fighting so I’ve got to remember that. But going around, getting thrown out of arenas?”

Those comments clearly did not sit well with Nate Diaz, as he promptly fired back at Michael Bisping with the following post on Twitter.

“The only fight I ever saw by this goofy f**ker. Don’t hate me cause you ain’t me MB” – Diaz captioned a photo of Dan Henderson knocking out Michael Bisping at UFC 100.

Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) ultimately deleted that post, but it obviously still made its way by the eyes of Michael Bisping before being removed.

‘The Count’ responded to Diaz labelling him a “goof” in a recent video posted to his YouTube channel (h/t MMANews).

“I said perhaps Nate Diaz would lose to Jake Paul… of course, that touched a nerve with Nate Diaz, he came out on Twitter the other day and said ‘I wanna see one fight this goofy fucker’s ever been in’… showed a picture of me getting knocked out against Dan Henderson. Nate Diaz, c’mon mate, what’s your problem? I didn’t say anything bad; I didn’t say anything disrespectful whatsoever.”

Michael Bisping continued:

“The reality is the position I’m in…we’re analysts, we’re commentators, we do extracurricular stuff as well… and we talk about the sport and we have to give opinions…sometimes I was right, sometimes I was wrong, but 9 times out of 10 I was offending somebody. I didn’t say anything bad about Nate Diaz, I just said he was the smaller guy and he used to fight at 155. And in a boxing fight he’s going to have all of his skills taken away…and Jake Paul is predominantly a boxer.”

What do you think of the recent back and forth between former UFC stars Michael Bisping and Nate Diaz? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

