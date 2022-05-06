Islam Makhachev shares bold prediction for potential Charles Oliveira fight

UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev has made a bold prediction for a potential fight against Charles Oliveira.

While Charles Oliveira may be focusing his attention on Justin Gaethje this weekend, it can never hurt to look ahead to the future – so long as he doesn’t get distracted. If ‘Do Bronx’ is able to push past Gaethje and retain his UFC lightweight title at UFC 274, there’s a good chance that the next man he faces will be Islam Makhachev.

A lot has been made of this match-up and what it would look like, and yet even though Makhachev will likely have to go through Beneil Dariush before it gets booked, he’s still willing to offer up a prediction for the hypothetical showdown.

I will submit Oliveira inside 3rd., screen it https://t.co/LH5W56si1n — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 5, 2022

As his UFC run has progressed, Makhachev has gradually been getting more and more confident. It makes sense, really, given that he’s been able to dominate just about everyone that he’s defeated up to this point.

The ‘next coming of Khabib Nurmagomedov’ is ready for his shot at the gold, even though he may have to wait a little bit longer to get it.

Who would you back if the UFC booked Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev for the lightweight strap?

