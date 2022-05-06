Islam Makhachev shares bold prediction for potential Charles Oliveira fight

By
Harry Kettle
-
Islam Makhachev
(via Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev has made a bold prediction for a potential fight against Charles Oliveira.

While Charles Oliveira may be focusing his attention on Justin Gaethje this weekend, it can never hurt to look ahead to the future – so long as he doesn’t get distracted. If ‘Do Bronx’ is able to push past Gaethje and retain his UFC lightweight title at UFC 274, there’s a good chance that the next man he faces will be Islam Makhachev.

A lot has been made of this match-up and what it would look like, and yet even though Makhachev will likely have to go through Beneil Dariush before it gets booked, he’s still willing to offer up a prediction for the hypothetical showdown.

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

“I will submit Oliveira inside 3rd., screen it”

As his UFC run has progressed, Makhachev has gradually been getting more and more confident. It makes sense, really, given that he’s been able to dominate just about everyone that he’s defeated up to this point.

The ‘next coming of Khabib Nurmagomedov’ is ready for his shot at the gold, even though he may have to wait a little bit longer to get it.

Who would you back if the UFC booked Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev for the lightweight strap?

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related posts:

  1. UFC 274 | Pro fighters make their picks for Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje title fight
  2. Charles Oliveira believes Justin Gaethje’s only skill is his KO power: “That’s all he’s got, a hand”
  3. Paddy Pimblett shares his prediction for Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 274
  4. Justin Gaethje doesn’t think Charles Oliveira poses the same threat as Khabib Nurmagomedov: “Once a coward, always a coward”
  5. Justin Gaethje reveals the critical error he made in title fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov: “I’ll never do that again”