Brandon Jenkins reacts after being released by the UFC: “Something I worked hard for since I was a kid lasted a little over 8 months”

Brandon Jenkins has released a statement after it was announced that he had been let go by the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

It’s not uncommon for the UFC to release a batch of fighters in one go, especially if they aren’t seen to be living up to their potential. Unfortunately for Brandon Jenkins, he was part of the latest group to fall into the firing line as he was given his marching orders by the promotion he’d spent years trying to reach.

During his short stint with the UFC, Jenkins went 0-2 with defeats to Zhu Rong and Drakkar Klose. In both instances he was finished, with the call-up coming off the back of his phenomenal knockout win in PFL.

Now, Jenkins has taken to social media in order to give his thoughts on what happened and what the future holds for him.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Brandon Jenkins’ response to being released by the UFC, via his Instagram pic.twitter.com/VsdQ4KkYSN — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) May 6, 2022

“Well your boy is a free agent.

I’m bitter but I’m also grateful. Something I worked hard for since I was a kid lasted a little over 8 months. I feel like never got to show what I was capable of.

My manager already has some cool offers on the table and I’m excited for the future.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

I’ve been at this for a while now and I never really stopped to smell the roses. I’m excited to get out of the country next month and see the world a little bit.

I’ve been down a couple times before but I always find my back up to my feet.

This is what it’s all about.

The endurance of the human spirit.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

What do you think the future holds for Brandon Jenkins?