Islam Makhachev reacts after Dana White forgets his name ahead of UFC 284

Islam Makhachev is reacting after Dana White forgets his name ahead of UFC 284.

It was at the UFC Fight Night 218 post-fight news conference last weekend that UFC President Dana White stumbled when speaking about the upcoming UFC 284 event and Makhachev.

White commented:

“You know, when you talk about legacy, if Volkanovski could pull this off, it’s obviously massive, and if uh …if uh … (forgets Makhachev’s name) yeah, could pull it off, he is on his way to building an incredible legacy.”

The Dagestan fighter isn’t taking Dana’s blunder personally. Speaking with ‘MMA Junkie‘, Makhachev said:

“For U.S people, this is not easy. My surname he forget. Makhachev (is) not easy for the U.S. Like Nurmagomedov. I don’t hear anybody say right. Everybody does some mistake. I don’t care. … For sure he respects all champions. I don’t think bad about people.”

Continuing, Islam Makhachev spoke about his primary focus being this weekend’s upcoming fight:

“I’m really happy. I don’t just defend the belt or something like that. I fight for new, to be pound-for-pound best fighter. I think it’s best. It’s not just defense. It’s for me new title title, No. 1.”

It will be Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) vs Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) in the main event this coming Saturday, February 11th for the lightweight title belt, being held at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Makhachev, 31, has 11 wins in a row coming into UFC 284, the latest victory over Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) in October of last year at UFC 280.

Volkanovski, 34, has a most impressive 22 consecutive wins, his latest against Max Holloway (23-7 MMA) in July of last year at UFC 276.

