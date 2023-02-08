Alexander Volkanovski reveals plans to trash talk Islam Makhachev while in the Octagon at UFC 284: “I love seeing people’s faces freak out like that”

Alexander Volkanovski plans on trying to get into Islam Makhachev’s head when they battle at UFC 284 this weekend.

At UFC 284 in Australia, Alexander Volkanovski will attempt to make history. He will try and become a two-weight UFC champion, cementing his place as the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the sport in the process.

He’s already the featherweight king but now, he’s going up as he tries to capture the lightweight strap from Islam Makhachev. While he’s the underdog in the eyes of many, ‘The Great’ has never been one to back down from a challenge.

The big obstacle would appear to be the wrestling prowess of the star from Dagestan. Alas, in the eyes of Volkanovski, that isn’t going to be a major problem.

“If he does grab a hold of me or even if he does get me down and we just bounce back or like, I’ll be more than happy with that, even to get taken down, bounce right back up, I’ll be happy with that. Just to be like, ‘Ahh, how’s that going on for you, gonna hold me down easy?’… Let’s see how much your panic is shooting in now. I love seeing people’s faces freak out like that.”

“I’ll be laughing, I’ll be smiling, I’ll be smirking.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Volkanovski warns Makhachev

Everyone loves a fighter that dares to be great. That’s especially true for someone like Volkanovski who has already proven himself to be the best featherweight on the planet.

If he can pull this off, it may well go down as one of the best success stories in MMA history.

Do you believe Alexander Volkanovski will be able to deal with the wrestling of Islam Makhachev? Who is your favourite to win the fight and become champion? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!