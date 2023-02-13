Stephen Thompson explains why he believes Ciryl Gane will become the heavyweight champion at UFC 285: “I just don’t see Jon Jones touching him”

Stephen Thompson is explaining why he believes Ciryl Gane will beat Jon Jones and become the heavyweight champion at UFC 285.

UFC 285 is set to take place on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Headlining the event is Jon Jones (26-1 MMA) vs Ciryl Gane (11-1 MMA) with the heavyweight championship title on the line.

Jones, the two-time UFC light heavyweight champion will be taking on the former interim champion Gane. It was former champion, Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) who was stripped of the title on January 14th of this year and released from the UFC due to a contract dispute.

Jon Jones, 35, has not fought in the Octagon since February of 2020 where he defeated Dominick Reyes (12-4 MMA) via unanimous decision at UFC 247.

Ciryl ‘Bon Gamin‘ Gane, 32, last fought and defeated Tai Tuivasa (14-5 MMA) in September of last year via TKO.

Stephen Thompson spoke during a recent video on ‘Wonderboy’s’ YouTube channel about the prospect of Jones vs Gane (h/t MMANews):

“Jon Jones is not fast. And he’s gonna be even slower now that he’s 280 (lbs). He’s definitely going to be slower… I just don’t see Jon Jones touching him (Gane). He’s (Gane) phenomenal at (striking), he’s super fast.”

Continuing Thompson said:

“I see Gane winning it. I mean, how long has it been since Jones last fought? … Three years?”

Stephen Thompson (17-6 MMA) himself is hot off a TKO win over Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA) in December of last year where he won ‘fight of the night honours’. Although nothing has been announced to date, Thompson, 40, is looking to get back in the cage in the near future.

Do you agree with Stephen Thompsons’ assessment that it will be Gane who takes the belt home on March 4th?

