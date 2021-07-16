Islam Makhachev plans on smashing Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 31, fight for UFC lightweight title in 2022

Top contender Islam Makhachev says he plans on smashing Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 31 and then fight for the UFC lightweight title in 2022.

Makhachev is the No. 9 ranked lightweight on the UFC roster and this Saturday night he takes on the No. 14 ranked Moises in the main event of the UFC Vegas 31 event. Makhachev is 8-1 overall in the UFC and currently riding a seven-fight win streak, so a victory over Moises would give him a very impressive resume and some will argue that he deserves to fight for the belt. With Makhachev’s longtime friend, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, now retired, Makhachev has a clear path to the belt.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Makhachev revealed his plan to fight for the UFC lightweight championship a year from now. As far as the Russian goes, he needs to go out there and beat Moises and then pick up one more win. With 10 straight victories, Makhachev believes that at that point, there will be no one doubting that he is the real No. 1 contender.

“I have a couple of steps maybe. Two more fights, this one and one more, then at the beginning of 2022, I’m going to fight for the title,” Makhachev said.

For many years, there have been a number of fans and media who have said that Makhachev is the second coming of Nurmagomedov. With the former champ now happily retired and part of the coaching staff training Makhachev down at American Kickboxing Academy, Makhachev is in good hands. He has all the skills necessary to make a run for the title at 155lbs and now let’s see if he can live up to his word, and it all starts with a win over Moises at UFC Vegas 31.

Do you think Islam Makhachev will become the UFC lightweight champion one day?