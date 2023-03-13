Islam Makhachev claims Michael Chandler “lost on purpose” to obtain Conor McGregor fight

Islam Makhachev believes Michael Chandler lost his last fight on purpose in order to get a fight with Conor McGregor.

Later this year, Michael Chandler will fight Conor McGregor following the latest season of Th Ultimate Fighter. It’s a bout that he has been calling for and now, he’s finally got it.

The last time we saw Chandler in the Octagon was at UFC 281 in New York City. On that night, he fell to a dramatic submission loss against Dustin Poirier.

It was incredibly competitive as a contest until ‘The Diamond’ was able to take Chandler’s back and get the job done.

For many, this was an indication of just how good Dustin is. For others, though, like Islam Makhachev, there was something suspicious about the defeat.

“Conor chose Chandler. Chandler lost on purpose because if he beat a couple of guys it was never going to happen, versus McGregor,” Makhachev said. “Of course [he lost on purpose]. He fights like crazy, like he comes from the streets. That’s why they make the fight.”

Makhachev questions Chandler

“He does not deserve, if he beats Chandler or some of the guys,” Makhachev said. “But, if UFC want, why not? Make some good money. Let’s go.”

In terms of his own future, Makhachev was pretty clear in how he wants his championship reign to go.

“Anybody, I’m ready,” he declared. “Dana, call me and I’ll be ready.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Islam has never seemed overly interested in a showdown with ‘Iron Mike’. However, if the former king of Bellator can put Conor away in convincing fashion, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the UFC reward him with a title shot.

Do you believe there is a route available whereby we could see Islam Makhachev take on Michael Chandler?