UFC strawweight Tabatha Ricci shares disturbing DMs she received on Twitter: “Step on my face”

UFC strawweight Tabatha Ricci has shared a screenshot of some disturbing direct messages she received from a fan on Twitter.

In the last twelve months or so, Tabatha Ricci has really cemented herself as a contender at strawweight. After losing to Manon Fiorot at flyweight in her debut, she’s bounced back with three straight wins.

The most recent of those came against Jessica Penne via submission at UFC 285. Since then, many have wondered how many more wins she’ll require before arriving at a title shot.

The 28-year-old Brazilian clearly has a great deal of potential and she’s ready to showcase that. However, as of late, she’s been attracting attention in a different way.

In the following tweet, she exposes a fan for sending her some pretty weird messages on social media.

“Can I please buy pictures of your feet. I am willing to do whatever you say in order for you to send me pictures of your feet or shoes miss. Please. Do you have cash app”

Ricci’s fan problem

Unfortunately, this kind of thing isn’t exactly new in mixed martial arts. Plenty of fighters, predominantly female, experience interactions like this on a frequent basis. Some decide to embrace it by releasing exclusive content to paying fans, whereas others opt to turn a blind eye to the situation.

Ricci appears to have gone down neither of these paths. One or two of the replies have encouraged her to “chase the bag” with a lot of folks finding it funny, but we can’t imagine ‘Baby Shark’ wants to be dealing with something, or someone, like this.

