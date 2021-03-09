Holly Holm explains why Julianna Pena fight fell through

Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm has shed some light why she was forced out of a planned fight with Julianna Pena.

Holm and Pena were slated to collide on May 8, in a bout that could have earned the winner a crack at reigning bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

Regrettably, news surfaced over the weekend that Holm had been forced out of the matchup—though the reason for exit was not immediately clear.

Speaking on her official Instagram account on Monday, Holm explained why she won’t be fighting Pena on May 8.

“Much love to everyone reaching out with care and concern,” Holm wrote. “Turns out I have hydronephrosis. In my case it’s something they say I was born with but just hadn’t had any problems until now. I’m doing great and will be fine. A little bump in the road but thankfully it’s fixable. I hope to only have to postpone a few weeks from the original date of May 8 to fight. Excited to get back in there and put it all on the line for you guys!”

Holm added that she will soon undergo a procedure to correct this health issue. Her expected recovery time is about six weeks.

Holly Holm last fought in October, when she picked up a comprehensive decision victory over Mexico’s Irene Aldana. That impressive win was preceded by a decision triumph over Raquel Pennington. Holm was last tasted defeat in July, 2019, when she was knocked out in a bantamweight title fight with Nunes.

Julianna Pena, meanwhile, is riding an impressive submission win over Sara McMann. She has been making the most of Holm’s exit from their planned matchup by calling for a title shot against Nunes.

Who do you want to see Holly Holm fight when she’s recovered and ready to return to the Octagon?