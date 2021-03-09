Fabricio Werdum headlines PFL 3, Kayla Harrison also slated for upcoming card

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum and women’s champion Kayla Harrison are among those set to compete at the upcoming PFL 3 card.

Werdum takes on Renan Ferreira in a heavyweight tournament bout that mark’s the former UFC champion’s PFL debut. Werdum is coming off of a submission win over Alexander Gustafsson in his last fight inside the Octagon, and he takes on Ferreira here, another PFL newcomer. A Team Nogueira member, Ferreira is coming off of a submission win over current UFC heavyweight Jared Vanderaa in LFA. You’d have to imagine that Werdum will be a big favorite to win the fight, but perhaps there’s more to Ferreira than meets the eye.

In addition to Werdum headlining the card, Harrison co-headlines against Mariana Morais. The Brazilian is also making her PFL debut here fresh off of three fights in Shooto Brazil. However, Harrison is the defending PFL women’s lightweight champion and is going to be a gigantic favorite to win this fight and continue marching towards another $1 million. Aside from the Werdum vs. Ferreira and Harrison vs. Morais fights, there is also a heavyweight bout between PFL champion Ali Isaev and Hatef Moeil, as well as a women’s lightweight bout between Genah Fabian and Lauren Sanchez that round out the main card.

There are a number of other notable names on the card including Mohammed Usman, the brother of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, and Justin Willis, the former UFC heavyweight. PFL 3 takes place on May 6. Check out the rest of the PFL 3 card below.

Full Card:

ESPN 2 Card

Fabricio Werdum vs. Renan Ferreira

Kayla Harrison vs. Mariana Morais

Ali Isaev vs. Hatef Moeil

Genah Fabian vs. Laura Sanchez

ESPN+ Card

Mohammed Usman vs Brandon Sayles

Denis Goltsov vs. Justin Willis

Larissa Pacheco vs. Julija Pajic

Ante Delija vs. Bruno Cappelozza

Cindy Dandois vs. Kaitlin Young

Olena Kolesnyk vs. Taylor Guardado

