Julianna Pena calls for title fight with Amanda Nunes

UFC bantamweight contender Julianna Pena is setting her sights on a title shot against Amanda Nunes.

Nunes currently rules over the UFC bantamweight and featherweight divisions. She returned to the Octagon at UFC 259 last Saturday, defending the former title with a blowout, first-round submission victory over Megan Anderson.

In the wake of that win over Anderson, the expectation is that Nunes will drop back down to bantamweight to defend her other title. If she does so, it’s not clear who she’ll fight, however, Pena seems like the frontrunner.

Pena had been slated to fight former bantamweight champion Holly Holm this spring, but after that matchup fell through, she’s available for a fight with Nunes—and UFC President Dana White seems to like that idea.

“Julianna Pena’s been texting all of us all night,” White said at the UFC 259 post-fight press conference, not long after Nunes submitted Anderson. “She’s been busy tonight. Yeah, we could do that.”

In addition to letting the UFC know she’s ready to fight Nunes, Pena also called for the opportunity in a Sunday Instagram post.

“@amanda_leoa hasn’t defended her belt at 135 since 2019. Looks like I was dead on here in saying that Megan didn’t deserve a shot at the title over me but now maybe you guys will listen. #letsfight #ufc259 #509.”

Pena last fought at UFC 257 in January, when she picked up an impressive submission victory over former Olympian and bantamweight title challenger Sara McMann. She was submitted by former UFC featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie in her next most recent fight, but picked up a win over former UFC flyweight champion Nicco Montano not long before that.

