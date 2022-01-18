Henry Cejudo “would love to go to Russia” and fight “ugly potato” Petr Yan

Henry Cejudo has confirmed that he would be interested in fighting former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan.

While he may have retired back in May 2020 after his win over Dominick Cruz, Henry Cejudo has still been an ever-present member of the UFC family since then. “Triple C” has flirted with the idea of coming out of retirement on several occasions and in the last few weeks, those talks have intensified as we move closer towards the two-year anniversary of him riding off into the sunset.

Many feel like he’d opt to go after the UFC featherweight title in order to try and become the first three-weight world champion in the promotion’s history but during an interview with MMA Junkie, the 34-year-old didn’t rule out a return to 135 pounds.

“I would love to go to Russia and fight Petr Yan, that ugly potato in Russia, holding up a Russian flag this time and beating his ass in front of his own countrymen,” Cejudo said. “Yes, I will take that dude down. Yeah, he’s a great striker. I could tell you that. When I talk about position, composure and distance, Petr Yan is really good at it, but I’m too much of a competitor. I’m too smart for this dude.

“I will take him down, and I will literally drown his ass with my wrestling. We’ll put him against the cage, and I ain’t no Aljamain Sterling, guys. I am so much more technical. I am so much better than these dudes. I am at a whole other level of competitors. Michael Jordan, he was the best at basketball. Think about it if he was able to do that in football. That’s what I’ve been able to do. What I’m saying is I have that competitive edge. I have that experience, and I just need that shot, and I need that bag full of money.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

