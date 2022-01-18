Jake Paul releases his top-five goals after turning twenty-five

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul has released a list of his top five goals after celebrating his 25th birthday.

He certainly isn’t the most popular man in combat sports but Jake Paul definitely works hard to keep his name in the spotlight. His latest win over Tyron Woodley back in December reminded fans of something they may have forgotten due to their summer meeting – “The Problem Child” has legitimate knockout power.

As we continue to wait and see who he’s going to fight first in 2022, Paul has taken to social media to list five things he wants to do this year.

“25th year of life: 1) Get better every single day & enjoy every moment doing it 2) Elevate @serranosisters & women’s boxing 3) Help as many kids as possible through @boxingbullies 4) Expose bully Dana / help fighters 5) Go to outer space with Jeff, Richard, or Elon.”

The most notable of those five objectives for mixed martial arts fans, of course, will be number four. Dana White and Jake Paul simply do not like one another with Paul attempting to push White on the issue of fighter pay. In contrast, White continues to suggest that the 5-0 boxer takes steroids – which should give a clear picture of where we’re at with the duo.

He’s going to divide opinion no matter what he does but if Paul can pick up a few more big wins over the next twelve months, things could begin to get interesting. Tommy Fury, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are just a few names in the running to fight him but for now, all we can do is wait and see.

What do you think Jake Paul will be able to achieve in 2022? Is he going to make his mixed martial arts debut for PFL or UFC? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!