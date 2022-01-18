Aljamain Sterling says fighters should do jail time if caught taking steroids or EPO

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling believes fighters should do jail time if caught taking steroids or EPO.

As the countdown continues to his highly anticipated rematch with Petr Yan, it appears as if Aljamain Sterling is ready and willing to step on the gas when it comes to the promotion of the fight. Everyone knows these two men don’t particularly like each other and after the recent trash talk between the two, which has included Sterling accusing Yan of cheating, it seems as if things are going to step up a notch heading into UFC 273.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, “Funk Master” doubled down on his thoughts regarding steroid use.

“That s*** bothers me, man, it really does bother me. You should do jail time for doing EPO, or steroids, or any type of shit like that in the UFC – in combat sports in general. You can literally rearrange someone’s career, their livelihood, doing this contact sport, man. This is not like playing basketball, we’re not shooting hoops, we’re not hitting a baseball into the crowd, you know what I’m talking about? We’re dealing with lifechanging events when you step into that Octagon. The ones that are stupid will say ‘well, no-one put a gun to your head and told you to do this’. What? How is that a logical comeback to justify those actions? Like, what?!”

In addition to Yan, you’d have to think Sterling is also sending a message to former 135-pound champion TJ Dillashaw.

