Henry Cejudo vs Jose Aldo targeted as UFC 250 main event

Combate is reporting that the UFC is aiming to book Henry Cejudo vs Jose Aldo for the Bantamweight Championship as the main event of UFC 250.

The landmark show is scheduled to take place on May 9 in Sao Paolo, and while there could always be more title fights added into the mix, UFC seems to be putting their trust in Cejudo and Aldo to deliver a stellar main event in front of the Brazilian fans.

Both men have been calling for this fight ever since Jose Aldo lost to Marlon Moraes, as many fans believed Aldo actually won the bout but wasn’t given the nod by the judges.

If this does come to fruition then one of the most entertaining aspects of this fight will undoubtedly be the actions of Cejudo. Aldo seems to be immune to the mind games these days ever since his devastating defeat at the hands of Conor McGregor, whereas Cejudo is willing to say and do just about anything in order to get himself over as the master of the cringe.

Cejudo hasn’t actually fought since back at UFC 238 last June, also against Marlon Moraes, although the Olympic gold medalist was successful in defeating “Magic” via TKO.

Many fans of Aldo were worried when he revealed that he’d be making the step down to bantamweight, with many actually believing that he should be going in the opposite direction in order to see what he could do at lightweight.

For now, all that’s left to do is wait and see how things play out as the first half of the year for the UFC continues to grow stronger and stronger. Between this and the title fights that have already been announced, it’s shaping up to be one of the company’s biggest years ever — and that’s saying something.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/17/2020.