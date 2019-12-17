Jose Aldo responds to callout from Henry Cejudo

Despite losing to Marlon Moraes at UFC 245, Jose Aldo is confident he made the right decision to move down to bantamweight. The former UFC featherweight champ has his sights set on the bantamweight throne, and that includes overthrowing the current champion, Henry Cejudo.

In the main event of UFC 245 last Saturday, Aldo showed he is as dangerous as ever. The closely contested fight ended in a controversial split decision victory in favour of Moraes. Aldo was confident he delivered the better performance and disagreed with the final ruling.

“There’s something wrong,” Aldo told MMA Fighting when asked for his reaction to Bruce Buffer announcing a split decision. “We celebrated it as a win as soon as the third round was over.

“The guy (Moraes) didn’t want to fight. Fans were booing and I was putting pressure the entire time. I don’t know how they came up with that result. I’m the most honest guy in the world. If I think I lost, like the (Alexander) Volkanovski fight, I’ll say I lost. But I don’t think I lost this fight.”

As luck would have it, Cejudo also believes Aldo deserved the win over Moraes.

Following the razor-close call, the current bantamweight champion took to social media to call for a fight against the 33-year old Brazilian legend, specifying that he wants the fight to occur in Aldo’s native Brazil.

In his interview with MMA Fighting, Aldo responded to this callout from Cejudo.

“I will beat everyone,” he said. “I will become the bantamweight champion.”

The UFC’s next fight card in Brazil takes place on March 14 in Brasilia. The organization is also expected to hold another event in the country in May.

Jose Aldo is confident that he can make weight for either date, and is ready to sign a contract to fight Cejudo on his home turf.

“If it’s in March or May, it doesn’t matter to me,” Aldo said. “I just want him to sign the contract so we can fight. I’ll start my diet and do whatever it takes.”

Would you like to see Jose Aldo fight Henry Cejudo for the bantamweight title in Brazil?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/17/2019.