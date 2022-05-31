Henry Cejudo shoots down the idea of fighting “Dominick Snooze” in his return: “I hurt him so bad that I literally woke him up”

Henry Cejudo has shot down the idea of his return fight being a rematch against former foe Dominick Cruz.

The former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo announced recently that he’s re-entering the USADA testing pool after more than two years away from competitive mixed martial arts. His plan of action seems to be going after UFC bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling as his primary target but beyond that, he’s also noted that he wants to try and become the featherweight champion in order to be the first fighter to hold a title in three weight classes in the UFC.

His last appearance came all the way back at UFC 249 and on that night, he finished Dominick Cruz in a somewhat controversial finish to retain the 135-pound strap.

Now, during a recent episode of his podcast alongside The Schmo, ‘Triple C’ made it crystal clear that a rematch against Cruz isn’t on the table.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Dominick ‘Snooze’ – he had his opportunity. He couldn’t make it past two rounds with me,” Cejudo said. “It was ridiculous. I got rid of him. That’s why I dedicated ‘Technique of the Week’ and got over 130,000 views off of it because it shows that not only did I knock him out (and showed diversity) with my knee, but also I knocked him out so much – I mean, I hurt him so bad that I literally woke him up.

“So Dominick ‘Snooze,’ get in back of the line. I gave you an opportunity the first time. You couldn’t get it done. You couldn’t last no more than two rounds. I want somebody that’s capable of at least lasting another round with me.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Do you think there’s any chance we could see Henry Cejudo vs Dominick Cruz 2 in the former’s return fight? If so, who would be the favourite?