Henry Cejudo scoffs at the idea of Tom Aspinall defeating Jon Jones at heavyweight: “You almost need a damn grizzly bear”

Henry Cejudo has shared his thoughts on the idea of a Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones heavyweight fight.

Jon Jones, (26-1 MMA) last fought back in February of 2020 at UFC 247 where he defeated Dominick Reyes (12-3 MMA) in the light heavyweight division.

Since his last fight, Jones has been preparing for his move up to the heavyweight division and claims he will be ready to enter the Octagon as early as this summer. The question then becomes, who will his heavyweight debut fight be with?

In speaking on the YouTube podcast ‘The Triple C & Schmo Show’, Henry Cejudo had this to say about Jon Jones:

“Jon Jones is a very disciplined human being. Obviously he’s had his hiccups, you know what I’m saying, late night stuff. Other than that, the guy trains, he listens man, there’s a reason why that dudes on top.”

Continuing Henry Cejudo said:

“There’s a lot of great talent out here and I know Darren Till brought up Aspinall. There ain’t nobody in the heavyweight division that’s really going to touch him (Jones). The only guy that has a chance to beat Jones is Francis Ngannou with his knockout power. But even that man, Jon Jones could strike him, he could wrestle him, he could take out his legs.”

Finishing Cejudo commented:

“You almost need to hire a dam grizzly bear to beat Jon Jones.”

Ngannou, the current UFC heavyweight champion (17-3 MMA) last fought in January of this year at UFC 270 where he defeated Ciryl Gane (10-1 MMA) by unanimous decision to retain his title.

‘The Predator’ has been in a heated contract dispute with the UFC but is still under his current contract until the end of 2022. It could be months before the champ is back in Octagon as he suffered a knee injury which has him out of commission until possibly December.

So, while Cejudo doesn’t believe Tom Aspinall (12-2 MMA) is even really worthy of a mention when it comes to fighting Jon Jones, and with Francis Ngannou sidelined, who could Jones make his heavyweight debut with? Pretty sure it won’t be a grizzly bear.

Any thoughts on who you would like to see enter the cage with Jon Jones for his heavyweight debut?