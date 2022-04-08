UFC 273 loses Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura fight at the last minute

Hot off the press! UFC 273 will no longer have Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Marcin Tybura on the card in the heavyweight bout tomorrow night, Saturday April 9th.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-3 MMA) was set to match-up with Marcin Tybura (22-7 MMA) at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to Nolan King, ‘MMA Junkie’, Marcin Tybura is out. Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Nolan posted this:

Marcin Tybura is out of #UFC273 due to illness and his bout vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik is OFF the card, per the UFC. Story coming to @MMAJunkie. — Nolan King (@mma_kings) April 8, 2022

Rozenstruik was looking to bounce back from a 1-2 record in 2021.

Meanwhile, Tybura recently had his five-fight win streak snapped by Alexander Volkov (34-10 MMA) in October 2021 at UFC 267.

No further information was available at the time of posting this article.

Get the current lineup for Saturday’s UFC 273 pay-per-view event below:

UFC 273 Fight Card

Get the full UFC 273 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am BST / 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST)

Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Chan Sung Jung (144.5) – Featherweight Title Fight

Aljamain Sterling (134.5) vs. Petr Yan (134) – Bantamweight Title Fight

Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (170)

Mackenzie Dern (115.5) vs. Tecia Torres (115.5)

Vinc Pichel (155.5) vs. Mark Madsen (155)

Preliminary card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am BST / 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST)

Ian Garry (170.5) vs. Darian Weeks (170.5)

Aspen Ladd (136) vs. Raquel Pennington (134.5)

Mickey Gall (170.5) vs. Mike Malott (170.5)

Early preliminary card (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm BST / 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST)

Aleksei Oleinik (244) vs. Jared Vanderaa (266)

Anthony Hernandez (186) vs. Josh Fremd (185.5)

Piera Rodriguez (115) vs. Kay Hansen (118.5)*

Julio Arce (136.5)** vs. Daniel Santos (135.5)

It has yet to be determined which UFC 273 early prelims fight will replace the Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura matchup.