Henry Cejudo rooting for Jose Aldo to set up fight in Rio but believes Moraes wins by KO

If Henry Cejudo has his way, he hopes Jose Aldo gets past Marlon Moraes at UFC 245.

Cejudo hopes that it will set up a fight with Aldo in his home city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for the bantamweight title.

“If he wins, I’d like to fight him in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. I love Brazil, I want him to win, really. I really want this fight,’ Cejudo said in an interview to Combate. “He will fight the “Triple C”. And you’ll feel a pressure you’ve never felt in your life. I am ready to show that I am the King of Rio.”

The flyweight and bantamweight champion took a shot at Jose Aldo saying he is the real king of Rio. So, the rivalry is there. It would also be a big fight for the bantamweight division. But, Cejudo doesn’t believe that will happen as he predicts Moraes will emerge victorious by way of knockout.

“Aldo will lose a lot of weight, this is a problem he will have. I think Marlon will knock him out. Marlon is a very strong guy at 61kg [135 pounds], very dangerous,” he explained. “Aldo will drop a lot of weight, and it will hurt him. I think Marlon will knock out José Aldo in the first or second round. Marlon is a different kind of animal.”

Henry Cejudo has not fought since beating Moraes in the main event of UFC 238 to win the vacant bantamweight title. Although he is eyeing a scrap against Aldo, he recently came out and said he will retire if his pay does not increase.

There is no question this is a very important weekend for Henry Cejudo as Aldo battles Moraes and Urijah Faber takes on Petr Yan.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/12/2019.