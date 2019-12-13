Andy Ruiz Jr. releases new statement, vows to be champion again following loss to Anthony Joshua

Andy Ruiz Jr released a new statement following his loss to Anthony Joshua during their rematch earlier this month. In this statement, the former champion vowed to vindicate his loss and reclaim the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles in a trilogy bout.

The Mexican fighter first fought Anthony Joshua in June 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Ruiz Jr accomplished a shocking TKO victory in the seventh round over the formerly undefeated fighter.

The heavyweights met for the second time in the ring last weekend in Saudi Arabia. Anthony Joshua outboxed his opponent with a methodical and intelligent approach. The British fighter reached a unanimous decision victory and reclaimed the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles.

Ruiz didn’t come close to landing a knock out and was left deflated by his performance. After the fight, the Mexican boxer admitted that “partying” and “missing training” resulted in his rematch loss.

“I don’t want to say the three months of partying or celebrating didn’t affect me, as to tell you the truth it kind of did. There’s no excuses. The partying got the best of me. The next fight is going to be a lot different,” he said.

After having time to reflect, Andy Ruiz Jr released another statement on social media. He confirmed his plans to rematch Anthony Joshua:

“I’ll be back stronger. I WILL be a champion once again. I appreciate all the love and support from my true fans. I appreciate the haters as well and can’t wait to prove the haters wrong once again. Back to the gym. Let’s start this journey to the belts.”

The replies to this Tweet comprised of mostly disappointed fans who were let down by Ruiz’s lack of discipline and subsequent performance.

