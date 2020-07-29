Henry Cejudo responds to jab from Amanda “The Sheep” Nunes

Nobody takes the idea particularly seriously, but that hasn’t stopped him from going back and forth with some of MMA’s greatest female stars – including the aforementioned Nunes.

Amanda “The sheep” Nunes! If you come at the real 🐐 like that you better be prepare to bend the knee! Do me a favor and go shopping with the girls. 👙 👛 #levels https://t.co/SkkTgfx6dv — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 28, 2020

“Amanda “The sheep” Nunes! If you come at the real Goat like that you better be prepare to bend the knee! Do me a favor and go shopping with the girls. #levels”.

The respect and admiration that the majority of fans have for Nunes has been well documented, and that includes from American Top Team owner Dan Lambert.

“Amanda does a lot of the family stuff after fights. She came to the gym after the fight for a celebration just talking to everybody,” Lambert said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “She hasn’t been back training since they are getting ready to have a baby. But, she lives just down the street and I spoke with her the other day. She’s good and when something comes around, she’ll start training, probably sooner rather than later.

“Yeah, I would be really surprised [if she retired]. You spend your whole life busting your ass to get to the point where she is right now and make some really good money,” he explained. “To do all that work to get there and only reap the benefits for a couple of fights, it doesn’t make sense. She is now in a position to take care of her family for the rest of her life. I would be surprised if she didn’t take advantage of that.”

“It is not just beating those names but it is how she beat them. Ronda and Cyborg didn’t go a minute. Miesha and Holly didn’t get out of the first round, she is not just beating the best of the best she is starching them,” he concluded. “She is the GOAT female and I put her in the top-five females of all-time. She’s in the same conversation as the GSPs of the world.”

Retired UFC star Henry Cejudo has issued a response to Amanda Nunes following a recent jab from her on social media.

You want me to kick his ass? 🤪 Vamos para + uma guerra? #nunesvscejudo @HenryCejudo pic.twitter.com/CpLd0Tn4yx — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) July 26, 2020

While “Triple C” tends to focus most of his Twitter attention on what’s happening at featherweight, bantamweight and flyweight, but he’s also joked about the idea of having an intergender fight somewhere down the road.

Nobody takes the idea particularly seriously, but that hasn’t stopped him from going back and forth with some of MMA’s greatest female stars – including the aforementioned Nunes.

Amanda “The sheep” Nunes! If you come at the real 🐐 like that you better be prepare to bend the knee! Do me a favor and go shopping with the girls. 👙 👛 #levels https://t.co/SkkTgfx6dv — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 28, 2020

“Amanda “The sheep” Nunes! If you come at the real Goat like that you better be prepare to bend the knee! Do me a favor and go shopping with the girls. #levels”.

The respect and admiration that the majority of fans have for Nunes has been well documented, and that includes from American Top Team owner Dan Lambert.

“Amanda does a lot of the family stuff after fights. She came to the gym after the fight for a celebration just talking to everybody,” Lambert said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “She hasn’t been back training since they are getting ready to have a baby. But, she lives just down the street and I spoke with her the other day. She’s good and when something comes around, she’ll start training, probably sooner rather than later.

“Yeah, I would be really surprised [if she retired]. You spend your whole life busting your ass to get to the point where she is right now and make some really good money,” he explained. “To do all that work to get there and only reap the benefits for a couple of fights, it doesn’t make sense. She is now in a position to take care of her family for the rest of her life. I would be surprised if she didn’t take advantage of that.”

“It is not just beating those names but it is how she beat them. Ronda and Cyborg didn’t go a minute. Miesha and Holly didn’t get out of the first round, she is not just beating the best of the best she is starching them,” he concluded. “She is the GOAT female and I put her in the top-five females of all-time. She’s in the same conversation as the GSPs of the world.”