Rafael dos Anjos puts the UFC on notice: “I’m ready for 155 with 5 weeks notice or 170 with 1 day notice”

UFC veteran Rafael dos Anjos has let the promotion know that he is ready to take a fight on short notice at either welterweight or lightweight.

There are many fighters in the world of mixed martial arts that would be willing to take a fight on short notice in the UFC, especially under the current set of circumstances. RDA has been part of the UFC family for well over a decade now, and yet even after everything he’s been through, he’s still as determined as ever to climb up through the ranks.

During a short and simple social media post, he made it crystal clear that he wants to get back into the Octagon as soon as possible.

I’m ready for 155 with 5 weeks notice or 170 with 1 day notice.



The last time we saw dos Anjos fight in the UFC was back in January when he lost to Michael Chiesa via unanimous decision. His last victory came against Kevin Lee in May 2019, but at the age of 35, many fans and pundits believe his time at the top of elite MMA is coming to an end.

A few years back he was scheduled to fight Conor McGregor, and it appears as if that’s a challenge he still wants to take on.

“The whole history,” dos Anjos told MMA Junkie, explaining why he thinks the time has come for a fight with McGregor. “I was the lightweight champion, he was coming up to challenge me and also, I got a lot of fights. That was the only one that I didn’t make it. That’s what I would like to have on my record, a fight with Conor. That’s why I tweeted out, ‘No more ifs.’ You see a lot of people say, ‘If that fight would’ve happened; If RDA won, If Conor won, what would’ve happened with Conor? If Conor had lost what would’ve happened?’ A lot of ifs. So it’s time to just put that thing on the table and let’s go. Let’s make this fight happen at any weight.”

“I don’t believe he’s retiring right now,” dos Anjos said. “That’s his third time retiring. I’m not buying that. I don’t think nobody is buying that. He’s too young and I believe he still has a lot in him. I don’t think he’s retiring right now.

“If you look at the whole situation, with me and Conor, I am ahead of him in the rankings at welterweight and this fight was supposed to happen four years ago and it didn’t happen. That would be a great fight. That’s the fight to make.”

