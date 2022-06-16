Pro fighters make their picks for Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

In the main event of UFC Austin, top-10 featherweights are set to headline the card as Calvin Kattar takes on Josh Emmett. Heading into the fight, Kattar is a massive -260 favorite on FanDuel while Emmett is a +196 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros expect this one to be a very fun and entertaining fight but the majority believe Kattar will get his hand raised as he is the better striker.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett:

Grant Dawson, UFC lightweight: That is a good fight but I think you have to take Kattar. Josh Emmett is a beast and has insane power, both of them are underrated but the length and boxing of Kattar and how he looked against Giga, I can’t see him losing this one.

Chris Curtis, UFC middleweight: I have to go with Calvin Kattar, he’s a fellow CES alum. He’s such a great boxer and I love the way he fights.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: I’ll go with Calvin Kattar, his boxing is better than Emmett’s and he can mix in the wrestling to win.

Jeff Molina, UFC flyweight: Kattar looked good in his last fight and I don’t see where Emmett beats him. Kattar has a chin on him and is a great boxer, I’ll pick Kattar.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: It’s a good fight, honestly I’d have to favor Kattar a little more. Emmett has the ability to KO anyone but it’s a hard game plan to have against Kattar to KO him. It will be a good fight but Kattar’s volume will be the difference.

Gabe Green, UFC welterweight: Kattar, his boxing is too clean and he can avoid the power shots.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: Josh Emmett is tough but Kattar has crisp boxing. I think Kattar is more technical but Emmett has more power, I think Kattar wins on the decision. But, if there is a finish I think it’s Emmett winning.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: That’s a really good fight but I’ll say Kattar by decision.

Tyson Nam, UFC flyweight: Kattar, his boxing is so crisp and on point and can out volume Emmett over five rounds.

Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: I’m going to go with Josh Emmett, I’ve fought him and he’s such a powerful striker.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Ode Osbourne, UFC flyweight: Kattar for sure, he has the better boxing and can mix in the wrestling as we saw in the last fight.

***

Fighters picking Calvin Kattar: Grant Dawson, Chris Curtis, Brandon Royval, Jeff Molina, Dan Ige, Gabe Green, Damon Jackson, Joe Solecki, Tyson Nam, Ode Osbourne

Fighters picking Josh Emmett: Christos Giagos

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Who do you think will win the UFC Austin main event between Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett?