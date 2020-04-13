Henry Cejudo reacts to UFC 250 postponement

Last week, UFC President Dana White announced that UFC 249 — along with all other upcoming UFC cards — are indefinitely postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. That includes the UFC 250 card, which was expected to be headlined by the latest appearance from UFC bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo.

UFC 250 was originally expected to go down in Brazil on May 9 and be headlined by a title fight between Cejudo and former featherweight champ Jose Aldo. Amid growing travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, the card was briefly relocated to US soil, at which point Cejudo was instead matched up with former bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz.

Unfortunately, this matchup wasn’t long for the world, as UFC 250 bit the dust alongside UFC 249.

Speaking on Instagram, Cejudo reacted to the news of UFC 250’s cancelation, thanking his coaches and training partners. See what he had to say below:

“A big thank you to my training partners and coach’s for these last incredible weeks of training. The goat rampage is officially postponed. 🔪 🐐 Goat will be served another day….. #andstill4ever” – Henry Cejudo on Instagram.

Henry Cejudo has not fought since he captured the vacant UFC bantamweight title with a TKO victory over Marlon Moraes last year. Because he still held the UFC flyweight title at the time, this made him one of just a few concurrent two-division champions in UFC history. Prior to his win over Moraes, he defended the flyweight strap with a lightning quick TKO of TJ Dillashaw, and won the flyweight belt with a razor-close decision win over Demetrious Johnson.

Who do you want to see Henry Cejudo fight when the UFC gets back to business?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/13/2020.