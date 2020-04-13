Colby Covington planning move to WWE in 2021

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington says he plans on making the move to professional wrestling with the WWE in 2021.

Covington has taken the pro wrestling approach to his mixed martial arts career in recent years, dropping promos on the mic whenever he can. He is one of the top three welterweights in the world right now but many fans and media have always felt his calling could be the world of professional wrestling just due to his ability to talk on the mic.

Speaking to Mike Heck at MMAFighting.com recently, Covington confirmed that he is interested in making the move to the WWE — and he believes it could happen in 2021.

“I would say probably 2021. Next summer, not this summer, but next summer. I’ve been practicing moves and really working on my promo and mic skills and just control and slowing things down and understanding the art of wrestling. I want to make sure when I go there I make the biggest splash possible because I’m not here for a long time, I’m here for a good time and I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to make money. When I go over there I want to make Brink’s trucks loads of money,” Covington said.

“Everybody knows I do good business, I pull numbers, people want to see me, I’m entertaining, and people are divided on me. They hate me and they love me, but it’s all the same thing at the end of the day.”

While Covington’s immediate goal right now is to get a rematch with Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight championship, it’s clear that he’s thinking ahead to his future, which is never a bad thing considering MMA careers are rarely long. If it’s up to Covington, then his future is going to be in the WWE, and that move may happen sooner than we think.

How do you think Colby Covington will fare in the WWE ring?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/13/2020.