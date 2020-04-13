Jon Jones reacts to being inducted into UFC Hall of Fame for Gustafsson fight

Earlier this year, the UFC announced that a 2013 war between UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones and challenger Alexander Gustafsson will be inducted into the Fight Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame.

“Going into the first Jones vs. Gustafsson fight, fans and media didn’t care about the fight, because they didn’t believe Gustafsson deserved a title shot, and this thing ended up being the greatest light heavyweight title fight in UFC history,” UFC President Dana White said in the promotion’s official announcement. “To be there and watch it live was amazing. It was an incredible fight and both athletes gave everything they had for all five rounds. This fight was such a classic it was named the 2013 Fight of the Year and will always be considered one of the greatest fights in combat sports history. This fight showed what a true champion Jon Jones was, as this was the first time he was taken into deep waters and truly tested. This fight also put Gustafsson on the map and showed his true potential. Congratulations to Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson on being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame ‘Fight Wing’ for such an epic fight.”

This Jones vs. Gustafsson fight was expected to be officially inducted in the UFC Hall of Fame at a ceremony in July — although the ongoing coronavirus pandemic could change that plan.

Whatever the case, Jones says he’s honored by his Hall of Fame induction. That being said, he hopes to be inducted for his own accomplishments in the future, rather than just a specific fight.

Jon Jones commented on his Hall of Fame induction on Twitter on Sunday night.

I was honored, I’ll be even more honored once I make it for a record and not just a fight I was a part of. It’s cool to know I have Hall of Fame level perseverance https://t.co/ryDnXQm9RK — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 13, 2020

