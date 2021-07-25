Cory Sandhagen reacts following split decision loss to TJ Dillashaw at UFC Vegas 32

Cory Sandhagen has reacted following tonight’s tough split decision setback to former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw at UFC Vegas 32.

Sandhagen (14-3 MMA) had entered tonight’s event headliner with hopes of extending his current win streak to three in a row. The perennial division contender had most previously competed back in February, where he scored a nasty first round knockout victory over Frankie Edgar.

Meanwhile, TJ Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) was returning to action this evening for the first time since suffering a knockout loss to Henry Cejudo in January of 2019. That setback, which occurred at flyweight (125lbs), also resulted in ‘Killashaw’ receiving a two-year suspension, this after he tested positive for the banned substance EPO.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 23 main event proved to be an absolute war as Dillashaw and Sandhagen proceeded to go toe-to-toe in what was a thrilling back and forth affair. TJ Dillashaw appeared to injure his knee in the opening round of the contest, but fought through the adversity and went on to go the full five rounds with Cory Sandhagen. After twenty-five minutes of heart-pounding action Dillashaw was awarded a split decision victory from the judges in attendance.

The loss was definitely a tough one to swallow, but Cory Sandhagen is not going to whine and cry about the result.

“I know I had him hurt more times than me,” Sandhagen told Megan Olivi on the UFC on ESPN 27 post-fight show (via MMAJunkie). “I think I was landing the way cleaner shots. I was picking him apart. I guess I should’ve done more. That’s on me. … I told myself I was winning the fifth round. I thought that I did. I don’t know. What can you do? I thought I made really good adjustments as the fight was going on. What can you do? I guess I’ll learn from it. I’ll still be world champ. I’ll still do all the things I said I was going to do. I just have got to learn and get better, I guess.”

Cory Sandhagen continued:

“I don’t want to be a little whiny baby. I’m going to take it. I’m going to get better from it. That’s what I’m going to do, and I’m still going to win a world championship hopefully still next year.”

Who would you like to see Cory Sandhagen fight next following tonight's split decision setback to TJ Dillashaw?