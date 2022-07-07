Henry Cejudo details UFC 276 confrontation with Sean O’Malley: “I should start calling him stuttering Sean how he tripped over his own damn words”

Henry Cejudo has opened up on his UFC 276 confrontation with Sean O’Malley after his fight.

Cejudo was backstage at UFC 276 and after O’Malley’s fight against Pedro Munhoz was ruled a No Contest, ‘Triple C’ crashed his interview and had some words for O’Malley. The video then went viral and now Cejudo has opened up on the verbal altercation and ripped O’Malley.

“First of all, his performance absolutely sucked. He talks a lot, if anyone talks,” Cejudo said on the Triple C & The Schmo show (via Sportskeeda). “I’m proven … I don’t think I talk enough to be honest with you… I just think he thinks he’s better than he really is, and to me that’s a problem, so I challenged him. I’m like ‘What’s up now, you ready?’ He’s like ‘ok, ok, ok,’ I should start calling him stuttering Sean how he tripped over his own damn words. But anyways, he doesn’t want this smoke, that would be the worst. It would be like Jake Paul facing Jon Jones. I would eat that dude alive.”

After the video went viral, many fans wanted to see a fight between Sean O’Malley and Henry Cejudo as it would be a big fight. However, it’s uncertain if it would happen as ‘Triple C’ has made it clear he wants to fight for the UFC belt whether it’s at bantamweight or featherweight in his return, if he does actually come back.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Sean O’Malley (15-1 and one No Contest) is coming off the No Contest to Munhoz and before that he was on a three-fight win streak. During the run, he scored knockout wins over Raulian Paiva, Kris Moutinho, and Thomas Almeida.

Henry Cejudo (16-2) retired following his TKO win over Dominick Cruz to defend his bantamweight title. However, he has re-entered the USADA testing pool as he has made it known he is ready to fight again.

Would you like to see Sean O’Malley fight Henry Cejudo?