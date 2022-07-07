Pro fighters make their picks for Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev

In the main event of UFC Vegas 58, top-10 lightweights collide as Rafael dos Anjos takes on Rafael Fiziev. Heading into the fight, dos Anjos is a +186 underdog while Fiziev is a -245 favorite on FanDuel.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros are leaning towards Fiziev getting the job done as many think his striking will be too much.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev:

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: I think dos Anjos, I think his five-round experience, and wrestling will be the difference.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: I’ll go with dos Anjos, he looked really good in his last fight and can wrestle Fiziev.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: That was supposed to headline a card I was on and it got moved. I have to go with Fiziev, he’s the young guy and his speed and striking will be too much for RDA.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: I have to go with Fiziev and I think he can get a knockout.

Jeff Molina, UFC flyweight: That’s a really good one, I’m a huge RDA fan so it’s cool to see him do the damn thing. Fiziev is just a young, hungry, savage, his striking is incredible. In a five-rounder, I could see RDA upsetting him but I’ll say Fiziev.

Kyle Daukaus, UFC middleweight: I think Fiziev gets it done, his striking will be too much for dos Anjos.

Austin Lingo, UFC featherweight: I think Fiziev and he can maybe TKO RDA.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I like RDA, five rounds, dos Anjos can grapple his ass off. Fiziev did show better cardio in his last fight but against Bobby Green when he brought pressure and pace he gassed out. RDA is the king of pressure fighting, putting the pace on people and mixing in the grappling which will give Fiziev problems. I’ll take RDA by decision.

***

Fighters picking Rafael dos Anjos: Jim Miller, Adrian Yanez, Cody Brundage

Fighters picking Rafael Fiziev: Mario Bautista, Dustin Jacoby, Jeff Molina, Kyle Daukaus, Austin Lingo