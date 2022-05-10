Henry Cejudo calls ‘Namajunas vs. Esparza 2’ the worst fight in UFC history: “Rose you just don’t deserve a rematch”

Henry Cejudo has dubbed last weekend’s Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza rematch as the worst fight in UFC history.

Namajunas (11-5 MMA) put her strawweight on the line against Esparza (19-6 MMA) in the co-headliner of last Saturday’s UFC 274 event in Phoenix. The bout served as a rematch as the pair had previously met back in December of 2014, where it was ‘Cookie Monster’ who came out the victor by way of submission to capture the promotions inaugural strawweight world title.

It was an anticipated rematch with both combatants entering the bout sporting impressive win streaks. In attendance for the high stakes affair were fellow fighters Paddy Pimblett, Henry Cejudo, Sean O’Malley, Chuck Liddell among others.

Unfortunately for those fighters, as well as the thousands in attendance and millions watching worldwide, Saturday’s ‘Namajunas vs. Esparza’ rematch proved to be a snooze-fest. Very few strikes were thrown throughout the course of twenty-five minute affair and yet not much grappling occurred either. Instead, fans were left with a lot of posturing and feints from both fighters. After twenty-five minute of dismal action, Esparza was awarded the win by way of split decision.

Many fellow fighters voiced their displeasure with the performances of both Namajunas and Esparza following their fight at UFC 274, but Henry Cejudo took things a step further by dubbing the contest as the worst fight in UFC history.

“That was absolutely terrible,” Cejudo told The Schmo. “It reminded me of like two people trying to do Capoeira where they literally weren’t hitting each other. The worst fight in UFC history. Not even a championship fight, the worst fight in UFC history.”

In addition, Cejudo does not believe Rose Namajunas should be granted an immediate rematch.

“The winner of Joanna and Weili needs to fight for the championship (next). Rose, you just don’t deserve a rematch. Like that was so horrible. You can’t do that to my fans in Phoenix. I brought my wife over there, she was excited to see it. And yeah, for what?”

