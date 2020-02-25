UFC 251 set for Australia, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 2 expected to headline

UFC 251 will take place on June 6 in Perth, Australia, and Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 2 is expected to headline.

The UFC made the announcement on Monday night that UFC 251 is set to take place at RAC Arena this June. Take a look at the official announcement below via the UFC Twitter.

“We’re headed to PERTH for #UFC251!”

The UFC did not announce any fights for the event, but it is expected that the main event of the evening will see Volkanovski take on Holloway in the rematch after the two previously locked horns at UFC 245 in December. Volkanovski won the first fight via lopsided unanimous decision, but the UFC decided to give Holloway the rematch anyways. The opening odds for that fight were also revealed by the sportsbooks on Monday, with Volkanovski opening as the favorite this time around after being the underdog last time.

The co-main event for UFC 251 is expected to see UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defend her belt against contender Joanne Calderwood. News of that fight taking place at UFC 251 was broken last week, but at the time we didn’t know where the card would take place. Now we know it will take place in Australia.

As the press release states, this is the second time the UFC has held an event in Perth. The last time the Octagon touched down in Perth was at UFC 221 in February 2018. The main event of that card saw Yoel Romero knock out Luke Rockhold in a non-title fight after Romero missed weight. Volkanovski fought on the card as well, finishing Jeremy Kennedy. Also on the card, Israel Adesanya made his UFC debut. Just two years later and Volkanovski has moved from the prelims to the headlining slot for UFC 251.

