Henry Cejudo believes Leon Edwards is an “easy fight” for Colby Covington: “Might be four rounds to one”

Henry Cejudo thinks Leon Edwards would be an easy fight for Colby Covington.

After Edwards defended his welterweight title for the first time against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 in London, Dana White announced Covington would be next. However, Edwards has been vocal in saying he doesn’t want that fight as ‘Chaos’ doesn’t deserve it. But, if the fight does happen, Cejudo thinks it’s a good style matchup for Covington to win.

“When I say it’s an easy fight for Colby, stylistically you’re a good fight for him because your wrestling is still a little suspect,” Cejudo said on his YouTube channel (h/t MMAJunkie). “With Colby Covington, he’s gonna be coming at you from Round 1 to Round 5, where Kamaru Usman wanted to display more of his actual fighting. You have time to get better in these positions, but the question is will your ego allow you to? Because nobody likes to wrestle. It’s too tiring.”

With Henry Cejudo thinking it’s a good style matchup for Colby Covington, he expects ‘Chaos’ to beat Leon Edwards assuming the fight happens.

Although Cejudo likes Covington to win, he isn’t sure he will be able to finish Edwards but will be able to edge out the Brit to become the new champ.

“Prediction is Colby beats him,” Cejudo said. “Colby maybe doesn’t stop him, but he grinds him out for five rounds. Might be four rounds to one or 3-2, but I think where Colby strives the best and where Leon didn’t – maybe he did this time with Kamaru, but in the past, I can see Colby Covington being the toughest matchup for him. He’s better off fighting a guy like Khamzat Chimaev, fighting a guy that doesn’t have five-round experience but yet still has that wrestling.”

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo that Colby Covington beats Leon Edwards?