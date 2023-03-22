Steven Peterson explains why he didn’t want to fight in Texas, vows to finish Lucas Alexander in the first round at UFC San Antonio

Steven Peterson didn’t think he would ever fight in Texas again.

After Peterson had a controversial decision loss to Alex Caceres in San Antonio in 2019, he vowed he would never fight in his home state of Texas again. The Fortis MMA fighter felt as if he was robbed by the commission but after not fighting since February of last year, he took an offer to fight in Texas because he wanted to be active.

“I don’t know, man, I wanted to get back in as soon as possible,” Peterson said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’m not sure why I got put on the shelf. But, all that matters is I’m back now and I’m ready to get back to work…

“Honestly, I didn’t want to fight in Texas again. But, you put me on the shelf again for a year, I will take the first opportunity again,” Peterson continued. “It will be a good hometown crowd for me. It’s a great fight for me to go out there and not let it go to the judges’ scorecards, handle business and show out for my crowd… I’ve had some discrepancies with the commission in the past as I felt I got robbed a few times earlier in my career. Especially the Alex Caceres fight, I thought that should have gone my way. I had vowed to never fight in Texas again, but things change over time.”

With Steven Peterson just wanting to fight, he accepted a scrap against Lucas Alexander at UFC San Antonio. ‘Ocho’ admits he didn’t know who Alexander was given he has just one UFC fight.

“Honestly, I’ve never heard of the kid. He’s a tough Brazilian dude. I know he is coming out of the camp in Florida, Philly Fresh’s (Phil Rowe) camp,” Peterson said. “So, he is over there with some other characters and will bring a lot of their flavor and style to the fight. But, I’m a no-bullshit fighter. I’m going to go out there and get straight to work and handle my business.”

Even though Peterson wasn’t familiar with Alexander, after studying him he is confident he will get his hand raised and finish the fight early. Peterson expects to go at Alexander early and put him away in the first. If he does that, he wants to start fighting more known fighters.

“I think I’m going to take him out in the first round, man. I always plan on that, that is always my mentality. But, I’m prepared to go all three rounds and whatever he brings to the table,” Peterson concluded. “But, I want to go out there get straight to work and handle business as quickly as possible. Then I want to get back in there again in the summertime.”

Do you think Steven Peterson will beat Lucas Alexander at UFC San Antonio?