Henry Cejudo announces birth of daughter America Maria Cejudo

Henry Cejudo is officially a father.

Cejudo announced on Instagram on Thursday night his partner, Karolina gave birth to their daughter, America. The couple announced they were having a baby earlier in the summer and the former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion announced it was a healthy baby that was born on November 18.

“At 4:26am, God brought our beautiful America to this world. It’s a very surreal feeling and responsibly that we have as parents. To learn from the good of our upbringing and that of what we missed too. We promise to love, encourage, discipline and to have a relationship with you my baby America. Mommy and Daddy wants to welcome you to this beautiful world. America Maria Cejudo 11/18/2021,” Cejudo wrote on Instagram.

Henry Cejudo last competed in MMA back at UFC 249 in May of 2020 where he TKO’d Dominick Cruz to defend his bantamweight title for the first time. After the fight, he announced his retirement from the sport which shocked many, but he also walked away from wrestling early so he has done it before.

Prior to Cejudo beating Cruz, he won the vacant bantamweight title with a TKO win over Marlon Moraes at UFC 238 to become a champ-champ. He won the flyweight title with a split decision victory over Demetrious Johnson at UFC 227 and defended the strap once with a first-round TKO win over TJ Dillashaw.

Although he is retired, Cejudo has been vocal about potentially coming back as he wants to fight Alexander Volkanovski. “Triple C” wants to make history as the first three-weight champion in the UFC. After the birth of his daughter, perhaps that is the motivation he needs to make a comeback.

