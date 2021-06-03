Henry Cejudo meets his match, set to become husband and father

Henry Cejudo was finally forced to bend the knee.

On Wednesday the former two-division UFC champion took to Instagram to share some big news. Cejudo first revealed that he proposed to his girlfriend Ana Karolina when down in Sao Paulo, Brazil where the future bride’s family resides. Karolina said yes before Cejudo also shared that the pair are expecting a baby girl down the road.

“Since nobody in the UFC could make me bend the knee, I was forced to bend it to the love of my life @anakarolinafr #parasiempre #forever ❤️” Cejudo posted on Instagram.

“Ohhh And it gets better…. We’re going to be parents. Can’t wait till you’re born America. Daddy and mommy can’t wait to meet you. Baby Triple C in the making ❤️ #America 👨‍👩‍👧”

Henry Cejudo told The Schmo in February about how he had a four-year-long crush on Karolina before the two finally met. It wasn’t until November 2020 that the couple went public about their relationship. According to TMZ, the proposal and celebration actually took place on April 29.

It’s been a full year now since MMA fans were treated to “Triple C” competing inside the Octagon. Despite teasing a comeback in recent months, nothing has yet to materialize.

Cejudo finished his career in May 2020 at UFC 249 with a win over Dominick Cruz. The second-round TKO of the all-time great extended his winning streak to six straight. Cejudo defended the bantamweight title just once after capturing it against Marlon Moraes.

Prior to achieving double champ status, Henry Cejudo was the flyweight king. The impressive effort shown in his rematch with Demetrious Johnson in August 2018 was enough to get him the split decision victory. Immediately after, he defended successfully by knocking out the then-bantamweight titleholder in TJ Dillashaw.