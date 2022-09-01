Hasbulla responds after “bum” Conor McGregor threatens to punt him

Hasbulla Magomedov has responded to UFC lightweight star Conor McGregor.

The social media star has become a big name in the MMA space for a multitude of reasons. Magomedov is friends with former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, among other fighters.

The 19-year-old is also a big fan of the sport and teased a fight in the UFC himself. Magomedov has repeatedly teased a fight with fellow star Abdu Rozik. The two even secured a meeting with Dana White, but the fight was never made. While they never fought in a cage, they did have a scuffle last year at UFC 267.

For the most part, fighters have taken well to the social media star’s presence in the sport. However, it seems that a former champion hasn’t taken well to him. That former champion was Conor McGregor. The Irishman has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier last July.

Last night, ‘The Notorious’ went off on a rant about the star. During a Twitter rant, he threatened to punt Magomedov. The comments come after the star stated that he named his pet chicken after McGregor on social media.

The former UFC champion later deleted his comments about Hasbulla Magomedov. However, the social media star noticed, and returned some insults himself. In a series of tweets, the 19-year-old went off on the Irishman.

On Twitter, the social media star called Conor McGregor a bum and directed him to mention him next time. Magomedov also stated that he was still undefeated, while the Irishman has lost fights before.

I don’t follow bums… didn’t know someone was running their mouth. @ me next time @TheNotoriousMMA 🐈🐈 — Crypto Hasbulla NFT (@Hasbulla_NFT) August 31, 2022

At least one of us maintained an undefeated record @TheNotoriousMMA 😂🤷🏽 Hasbulla 1

Conor 0 pic.twitter.com/THaz100Ih0 — Crypto Hasbulla NFT (@Hasbulla_NFT) August 31, 2022

