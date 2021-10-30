Video | Hasbulla involved in physical altercation with Abdu at UFC 267

Hasbulla, also known as ‘mini Khabib’, was in attendance for the majority of today’s UFC 267 event in Abu Dhabi.

The viral mixed martial arts sensation had sent a video to UFC President Dana White making him aware of his planned appearance earlier this week.

“Dana White, I’m coming to UFC Abu Dhabi. See you soon.” Hasbulla told the UFC boss in the video. “I’m on the plane. I’m on Etihad, right now, on my way to Abu Dhabi. I cannot wait for our meeting and I cannot wait to see you.”

As seen in the featured image of this article, ‘mini Khabib’ was able to find his way inside the Octagon on a couple of occasions during today’s event in Abu Dhabi.

Hasbulla was seen in the cage with MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, this shortly after Islam Makhachev had make quick work of Dan Hooker.

The internet sensation was cageside to witness Petr Yan defeat Cory Sandhagen in today’s thrilling UFC 267 co-main event and had the same luxury while viewing Glover Teixeira’s historic win over Jan Blachowicz.

After soaking in all of the intense UFC 267 matchups, Hasbulla was eventually confronted by his rival Abdu and it did not take long for tempers to boil over.

As seen in the video below shared by boxing pro Amir Khan, fists and feet were flying both inside and outside of the cage in Abu Dhabi.

While the altercation appeared to be totally staged, it will be interesting to see if Triller or some other oddball promotion decides to pay these two to settle their beef in the ring.

