Photo | Dustin Poirier is bulking up for his next fight

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA) is bulking up for his next fight.

Last week, ‘The Diamond’ joined Teddy Atlas on ‘The Fight WTA’ where he disclosed the following information regarding his next Octagon appearance.

“I’m not holding my tongue, it is Nate Diaz. I’m not going to say what card, I’m not going to say a date,” Poirier told Teddy Atlas. “He said something like, ‘Let’s do it.’ I said yes, now I’m just waiting on him.”

BJPENN.com previously confirmed that the UFC was attempting to have Nate Diaz compete again in March (at UFC 272), in conjunction with a contract extension, with Dustin Poirier still being the targeted opponent. However, it remains uncertain if that offer remains on the table now that ‘Covington vs. Masvidal’ will be headlining the event.

The UFC is attempting to get Nate Diaz to fight again in March – in conjunction with a contract extension. To my understanding Dustin Poirier is still the targeted opponent. #UFC — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) January 11, 2022

While no mention of a weight class was provided, it certainly appears that ‘The Diamond’ is gearing up for his welterweight debut. Poirier recently took to Instagram where he shared the following photo with the caption “Bulking SZN”.

Diaz (20-13 MMA), a former UFC lightweight title challenger, has spent the last five years competing at welterweight accumulating a record of 2-3.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier has gone 3-2 over his past five fights, with all of those contests taking place at lightweight.

Time will tell if a bout between Diaz and Poirier gets signed, sealed and delivered. For his part, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ has shared the following regarding a future bout with ‘The Diamond’.

”I just talked to the ufc I said wassup with the Dp fight I wanna fight asap but they said dustin sucks and they don’t want it sorry Dustin you suck hope to fight asap tho let’s do this Ps – Olivera you suck too.” – Diaz shared on January 4th.