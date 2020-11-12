Glover Teixeira says Dana White is a “fair man” as he pursues title shot against Jan Blachowicz

UFC light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira has called Dana White a “fair man” as he bids for a title shot against Jan Blachowicz.

The 41-year-old veteran continued his fantastic winning streak on Saturday night as he overcame early adversity to submit top contender Thiago Santos in Las Vegas. Now, many fans and pundits alike are calling for Teixeira to be the next challenger for Jan Blachowicz’s UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

While Israel Adesanya is the man being tipped to receive that opportunity, Teixeira wasn’t afraid to make his case during a recent interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

“I think I proved a point in here,” Teixeira said (via MiddleEasy). “I’m the number one contender now. It’s kind of upsetting for Adesanya to come in and jump right in line. I think Adesanya is new at 185 still, Blachowicz is new at 205. Look, it seems that if there’s a super fight, it shouldn’t be now. They need to build up to this. Defend the belt a couple of times for Blachowicz. That’s against me, I guess. Defend the belt against me.

“… I did not speak to Dana,” Teixeira added. “I was looking for him, I wanted to to talk to him in person but didn’t get the chance. I think Dana’s a business guy. He’s going to do (what’s good for) business. But I’m telling you this, he’s a fair man. He’s a fair man. You know, I see some people complain about Dana. I’ve got no complaints about Dana man.”

“I’ve been very positive that I might get the next shot,” Teixeira continued. “Blachowicz already said that he is willing to fight me. I heard that Adesanya is having complaints about timing. So I’m very confident, and haven’t been thinking about other things.”

UFC president Dana White, on the other hand, simply couldn’t deny that Teixeira made a lot of good points.

“Yeah, it’s something we need to figure out. But I heard him and I agree with him and I’m taking him serious,” White said of Teixeira. “So yeah, I’m not going to doubt this guy anymore,” White said.

“I was sitting listening to him give his interview. He’s not wrong, you know what I mean? He’s like, ‘I deserve this shot.’ He’s been here forever. He’s on a streak, he looked great tonight. And what’s funny is, every time I count this guy out and think, ‘I don’t know if he’s got it,’ he proves me wrong. He looked incredible tonight.”

