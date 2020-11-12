Cub Swanson vs. Daniel Pineda added to UFC 256

An exciting matchup between veteran featherweights Cub Swanson and Daniel Pineda has been added to December’s UFC 256 pay-per-view card.

Pineda broke the fight himself on his social media as he took to his Instagram late on Wednesday evening to reveal the upcoming matchup with Swanson, which promises to be a banger. The two will square off in almost exactly one month from today when they meet at UFC 256, which takes place on December 12 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

December 12 , We keep climbing! @ufc #ufc256 4 weeks out 👊🏼 #4ozFightClub #HoustonMMA #fight #fightofthecentury #fightofthenight #bonuses #moneyfight #TexasMade #KillOrBeKilled #TimeToDie #vegas #ufc @jasonkhouse @iridiumsportsagency @jacobparga @4ozfightclub

Swanson (26-11) is one of the most fan-friendly featherweights to ever compete in the UFC and is known for his wars against the likes of Doo Ho Choi, Artem Lobov, and Jeremy Stephens. However, he is now 37 years old and hasn’t fought in over a year since a decision win over Kron Gracie as an underdog. The win over Gracie was a great performance by Swanson, who took home his sixth “Fight of the Night” ward for the win.

In addition to the bonus, the win over Gracie snapped a four-fight losing skid for Swanson. Some fans and media were ready to write him off after he lost four straight, but the win over Gracie showed that Swanson can still turn in a great performance. He will need to be at his best when he takes on the talented and underrated Pineda just one month from now.

Pineda (27-13, 2 NC) returned to the UFC after six years away from the promotion in a big way back at UFC 252 in August, when he finished Herber Burns in a big upset. Pineda previously competed in the UFC back in 2012 to 2014, racking up a 3-4 record in the promotion. Since he was cut, Pineda fought for several promotions including Bellator, LFA, and PFL before joining the UFC again. Pineda is currently unbeaten in his last seven fights.

Who do you think wins, Cub Swanson or Daniel Pineda?