Gilbert Burns says the welterweight division will become a “circus” if Jorge Masvidal beats Kamaru Usman at UFC 251

Gilbert Burns believes Jorge Masvidal will make the welterweight division like a circus if he becomes the champion.

In the main event of UFC 251, Usman is looking to defend his belt against Masvidal. The fight was booked on just six days’ notice after Burns tested positive for COVID-19.

Now, ahead of the fight, Burns says he is rooting for Usman to win so the welterweight division can run as normal. He believes if “Gamebred” wins he will look for money fights like Conor McGregor or Nate Diaz, instead of fighting the top contenders like himself.

“I want Kamaru to win. First of all, because I kind of like the guy. He was, he is not anymore, he used to be my training partner. So for sure I’ve got Kamaru. If Masvidal wins, things are gonna get crazy. It’s gonna be a circus in that division,” Burns said to ESPN. “I think he’s gonna fight Conor [McGregor], or maybe Nate Diaz. I don’t think the division is gonna run correctly, with the No. 1 and No. 2 guys fighting for the title. He’s gonna make a mess. That’s another thing why I want Kamaru to win, too. I think I will be next. But, if Masvidal wins I know it’s gonna be a mess in that division. Things are gonna get crazy.”

Kamaru Usman is coming off his first title defense where he scored a fifth-round TKO win over Colby Covington. Before that, he dominated Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 to win the welterweight title.

Jorge Masvidal, meanwhile, has already said he wants to fight Nate Diaz or Stephen Thompson if he wins on Saturday. So, Gilbert Burns may not be far off as to what would happen if Gamebred becomes the champ.

Ultimately, the oddsmakers have set Usman as a sizeable favorite, so perhaps Gilbert Burns has nothing to worry about. But, as evident by last year, you can never count out Jorge Masvidal.

