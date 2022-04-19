Gilbert Burns says Dana White has promised him a “big fight” next following war with Khamzat Chimaev

Gilbert Burns will be getting a big fight his next time out.

At UFC 273, Burns took the risk of fighting rising star Khamzat Chimaev, this despite being ranked much higher than ‘Borz’. The fight ended up being much closer than many anticipated, with the Swede edging out a close decision victory. While it was ultimately a losing effort for ‘Durinho’, Dana White was so impressed by his performance that he paid Burns his win bonus.

Now, just a week-and-a-half later, Burns said he met with White and during their talk, the UFC boss promised him a big fight next. However, the Brazilian doesn’t know who exactly that will be, but he is certainly eager to find out.

“I expected the win, but it happens. It had a great repercussion, everybody liked the fight,” Burns said to AG Fight. “Yesterday, I had a meeting with Dana White, he was thrilled. He said my next fight is going to be a big one. I don’t know who it’s going to be against, but I liked what he said. He promised me a big fight. I chose to believe him and I’m at ease now. Let’s wait and see.”

After his last fight, Gilbert Burns called out the Diaz brothers or Jorge Masvidal, as he believes he’s earned a “big name”. It appears Dana White agrees with him, but it may not be one of those three.

Regardless of who he fights next, Burns says he plans on signing a new deal with the promotion.

“It’s almost certain that they’ll give me a new contract.” Burns said. “I renewed it in my fight against Usman. It was six fights. I fought Kamaru, Thompson and now Chimaev. I still had three more to go, but it’s ‘promised’ that they’ll give me a new one. I hope it all works out. It’s not certain, but I think I can ask for a new one after a performance like that.”

Who would you like to see Gilbert Burns fight next?